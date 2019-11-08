Hibs chief Leeann Dempster open to idea of a foreign manager

While Jack Ross remains a strong contender to fill the managerial vacancy at Hibernian, the club’s chief executive Leeann Dempster claims she is willing to consider a foreign boss.

Stressing that she does not feel under any greater pressure to identify the right man than she did when she appointed Alan Stubbs, Neil Lennon and Paul Heckingbottom, she is aware that some of the momentum gained under her first two managers has been lost after Heckingbottom’s bright start was tarnished by poor league form this term. “I don’t think I’ve sat at a match this season and felt entirely comfortable,” Dempster said.

“I guess I’m slightly more open to a different sort of coach and structure than we were last time. We had a predetermined direction of travel last time and now we are a little more open.

“We need to be looking not just in the UK but also across Europe. I wouldn’t say we were closed minded before, but this is recruitment number four, and after the qualities Paul and the others brought we want to see what else is out there.

“That could be someone outwith the UK, who hasn’t necessarily managed in the UK. We were resistant to that before but, perhaps, someone who hasn’t managed in the UK but has played in the UK before

and knows the football here… we are more open minded.”

Hibs have also been linked with the German coach Daniel Stendel, who led Barnsley into the Championship but was sacked last month.