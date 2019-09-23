Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom replaces Craig Levein as favourite in sack race after derby defeat

Have your say

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has overtaken Craig Levein as the favourite to be the first manager to leave his post in the Scottish Premiership.

READ MORE: ‘I can turn it around’ insists Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom



Paul Heckingbottom is now favourite, ahead of Craig Levein, for the sack. Picture: SNS

It follows Sunday's derby defeat at Easter Road as Hearts came from a goal behind to win 2-1, lifting themselves above their rivals in the league table.

Stevie Mallan put the home side ahead with fantastic dipping long-range strike but the visitors levelled through Uche Ikpeazu before Aaron Hickey won it for the Jam Tarts with a deflected effort.

Going into the game, Levein was 9/4 to be the first manager to leave with Heckingbottom second favourite at 5/2.

However, with Hibs sitting 11th, the duo have swapped price with McBookie.

Following the match a small crowd gathered outside the West Stand at Easter Road to chant for Heckingbottom to leave.

Hibs face a tough run of fixtures with a visit to Kilmarnock in the Betfred Cup on Wednesday before they welcome Celtic to Leith in the league followed by a trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen.

The win has given Levein a modicum of respite ahead of the Betfred Cup quarter-final with Aberdeen during the week.

There has been no change in price elsewhere in the league.

Odds on the 12 Scottish Premiership managers to be the first to leave their post:

Paul Heckingbottom (Hibernian) - 9/4

Craig Levein - 5/2

Tommy Wright (St Johnstone) - 5/1

Angelo Alessio (Kilmarnock) - 8/1

Jim Goodwin (St Mirren) - 10/1

Derek McInnes (Aberdeen) - 12/1

Brian Rice (Hamilton Academical) - 14/1

Gary Holt (Livingston) - 20/1

Neil Lennon (Celtic) - 20/1

Stuart Kettlewell/Steven Ferguson (Ross County) - 20/1

Stephen Robinson (Motherwell) - 33/1

Steven Gerrard (Rangers) - 33/1

READ MORE: Why Hibs are in grave danger of being rock bottom for October international break