Hibernian's Marc McNulty celebrates his goal with his teammates. Pic: SNS

Hibernian 1 - 2 Aberdeen: How the Hibs players rated

Joel Sked assesses how the Hibernian players rated after their 2-1 home defeat to Aberdeen.

The season has ended with a defeat for Hibs and manager Paul Heckingbottom, after Sam Cosgrove and James Wilson cancelled out Marc McNulty’s opener.

Little chance with either goal but saved a penalty and dealt with everything else well. 7

1. Ofir Marciano

Little chance with either goal but saved a penalty and dealt with everything else well. 7
Was a constant threat driving down the right putting Aberdeen on the back foot and allowing Daryl Horgan to operate centrally. Will be annoyed he didn't stop the cross for Dons equaliser. 6

2. David Gray

Was a constant threat driving down the right putting Aberdeen on the back foot and allowing Daryl Horgan to operate centrally. Will be annoyed he didn't stop the cross for Dons equaliser. 6
Had Aberdeen's hulking centre forward Sam Cosgrove in his back pocket but will feel the goals were preventable. 7

3. Darren McGregor

Had Aberdeen's hulking centre forward Sam Cosgrove in his back pocket but will feel the goals were preventable. 7
A decent outing from the defender but the defence as a whole were ragged for the two goals. 6

4. Paul Hanlon

A decent outing from the defender but the defence as a whole were ragged for the two goals. 6
