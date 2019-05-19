Hibernian 1 - 2 Aberdeen: How the Hibs players rated
Joel Sked assesses how the Hibernian players rated after their 2-1 home defeat to Aberdeen.
The season has ended with a defeat for Hibs and manager Paul Heckingbottom, after Sam Cosgrove and James Wilson cancelled out Marc McNulty’s opener.
1. Ofir Marciano
Little chance with either goal but saved a penalty and dealt with everything else well. 7
2. David Gray
Was a constant threat driving down the right putting Aberdeen on the back foot and allowing Daryl Horgan to operate centrally. Will be annoyed he didn't stop the cross for Dons equaliser. 6
3. Darren McGregor
Had Aberdeen's hulking centre forward Sam Cosgrove in his back pocket but will feel the goals were preventable. 7
4. Paul Hanlon
A decent outing from the defender but the defence as a whole were ragged for the two goals. 6
