Gary Bollan backs Cowdenbeath’s Jordan Allan to prosper at Hibs

Cowdenbeath manager Gary Bollan is convinced Blue Brazil striker Jordan Allan can earn a full-time deal at Hibs.

The 20-year-old has joined the Easter Road club for training after hitting nine goals during a six-month stint and Bollan reckons Allan has enough in his locker to secure a contract.

Allan played for Airdrie aged only 14 years and 189 days old, the youngest player to represent a first team in Britain, prior to a spell with Wolves.

Bollan said: “Jordan has a great pedigree having been in the Wolves Academy for so long and I am sure that he would prosper in a Premiership first-team environment.”