Former Hibs and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes 'makes return to Iran'

Irishman previously had spell with Tractor Sazi

Former Hibs striker Anthony Stokes has made a return to Iranian football, according to reports in the Middle East.

Anthony Stokes has enjoyed three spells with Hibs during his career. Picture: SNS

The 31-year-old is said to have penned a six-month deal to join league-leaders Persepolis.

Stokes previously lit up the division with Tractor Sazi but went through a dispute with the club after failing to return from a trip back to Ireland.

The striker has been without a club since having his contract terminated by Turkish side Adana Demirspor in November. Stokes was just four months into a two-year deal.

A hero of the club's famous Scottish Cup triumph in 2016, Stokes has enjoyed three spells at Hibs across his career.

He also played for champions Celtic, winning four league titles across a six-year stay in Glasgow's East End.