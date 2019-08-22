‘A popular figure’: Hibs pay tribute to former player Junior Agogo after his death

Have your say

Hibs have paid tribute to former striker Junior Agogo after his death at age 40.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Former Hibs striker Junior Agogo. Picture: SNS

The Ghanian international spent six months at Easter Road before retiring from the game in 2012.

He previously enjoyed stints in USA, Egypt, Cyprus and England, most notably a fruitful two-year spell with Nottingham Forest.

He suffered a stroke in 2015 and struggled with speech and writing as a result.

After learing the news of his death, Hibs expressed their condolences on Twitter.

They wrote: “We were saddened to learn of the passing of our former striker Junior Agogo, who was a popular figure during his short time at Easter Road.

“Our thoughts are naturally with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“His memory marches on.”

Former Hibs teammate Graham Stack also honoured his friend on social media.

He tweeted “Devastated at hearing the news of the passing of friend ex Hibs team mate Junior Agogo, Junior struggled with his health in recent years but doesn’t make it any easier. We shared some great memories on the pitch and even more of them off it x”

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.