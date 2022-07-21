'He's like a fourth child': Steven Fletcher on working with Tony Watt at Dundee United

The former Hibs forward, who has amassed almost £25m in transfer fees throughout his career, joined Jack Ross’ side earlier this summer and believes in the striking talent he has worked with so far in pre-season.
“We have a young squad and with my experience it will help the young boys. We have a few young strikers coming through the Academy and hopefully I can bring them on in any way, shape or form that I can which will be good for them and good for myself,” Fletcher told Sky Sports.
The 35-year-old veteran has been training with the squad for ten days and has already teamed up with Tony Watt to travel – a partnership that could be repeated on the field this season.
He is another Fletcher is looking forward to working with – and has even taken under his wing.
“We have a few good strikers here like Tony, who is an experienced lad,” he added.
"I have three kids and feel like I have adopted another one – that’s what he's like. He’s like a fourth child now!
“But he’s been great. At Motherwell he did very well and he got a move here and it’s helped him a lot. You can see his quality in training – there is a good group of young hungry players here, and that’s good for the club.”