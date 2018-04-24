Henri Michel, former France midfielder and manager, dies aged 70

Have your say

Former France midfielder Henri Michel has died at the age of 70, the French Footballers’ Union (UNFP) has announced.

As a player, Michel led Nantes to three Ligue 1 titles and won 58 caps for his country before beginning a long and varied managerial career.

Under Michel’s guidance, France won the Olympic title in 1984 in Los Angeles, and reached the World Cup semi-finals two years later.

Michel went on to coach at a number of clubs and nations in Africa, including leading the Ivory Coast in their 2006 World Cup campaign.

He had spells managing Paris Saint-Germain, Al Nassr, Aris Thessaloniki, Raja Casablanca, Al-Arabi, Zamalek and Mamelodi Sundowns.

His last coaching role was with Kenya in 2012.

The UNFP tweeted: “Henri Michel, a colossus of French Football, left us this morning in his 70th year. UNFP sends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”