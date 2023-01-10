Yutaro Oda: Hearts complete second January signing with two more targets in pipeline

Hearts have completed their second signing of the January transfer window after confirming the arrival of Japanese forward Yutaro Oda on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 21-year-old has moves from Vissel Kobe - the same J-League club Celtic have raided twice for Kyogo Furuhashi and Yuki Kobayashi - with Hearts paying a six-figure development fee for the player.

Oda, who can play out wide or through the middle and has represented his country at youth level, joins James Hill as a new recruit at Tynecastle following the defender's loan move from Bournemouth on Monday.

Hearts are also continuing to work towards further signing with Australian forward Garang Kuol due to complete a loan move from Newcastle United before the end of the week, and talks continuing over a return for Callum Paterson from Sheffield Wednesday.

Oda, who could make his Hearts debut against St Mirren on Friday evening, revealed why he chose the Edinburgh club as his new career destination. “I have been looking for a challenge, so this is a great club for me to come to. I am really looking forward to showing the fans what I can do,” he told the club website. “As a player, I see myself as a very speedy and sharp player. I am also good at dribbling and with the ball at my feet.

“When I had my meeting with Hearts, it was clear that they had done their research on me. To me, that shows that they really wanted to sign me, and that they are keen to help me develop further as a player.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson explained the club’s development plan for Oda. “I’m really pleased to get Yutaro in as our next signing of this window,” he said. “He’s got a lot of great attributes but the exciting thing is that he’s still young and there will be more to come from him, so we’ve got a huge part to play in developing him.

“He’s very quick, very direct and technically very good. He’ll bring a lot to the team and we’re all looking forward to working with him.”

Sporting director Joe Savage added: “We’ve made no secret of our willingness to focus on markets across the world in an effort to identify talent and value for money.

“In Yutaro, we feel we’ve got both of those things. He is someone we had been looking at for a while and, thankfully, all the pieces fell into place to allow us to bring him to the club.