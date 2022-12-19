Yutaro Oda: Hearts 'close to signing Japanese Mbappe' as reports claim deal already agreed

Hearts are reportedly closing in on the signing of Japanese forward Yutaro Oda.

Yutaro Oda, left, plays for Vissel Kobe, with reports from Japan suggesting he is close to a move to Hearts.

Reports emerged from Japan on Sunday evening that Oda, a 21-year-old forward who plays for Vissel Kobe, has agreed terms with the cinch Premiership club. Able to play out wide or through the middle of the attack, Oda is a pacey player who has been capped at under-21 level by his country. With Hearts keen to bolster their options in the final third as they look to reclaim third spot in the league, manager Robbie Neilson has made no secret of his desire to make signings during the transfer window and Oda may be one of the first players to come in.

Japanese media outlet Hochi reported that a deal between Hearts and Vissel Kobe has already been agreed and wrote: "Oda, who came from the junior organisation, is an attacker with a height of 181 centimetres and great speed. During his youth days, when video footage of the Japan national teams by age group were uploaded to a video sites, he was described as 'Japanese Mbappe' because of his similar size and playing style to the French national team forward Kylian Mbappe.” The Daily Express also claims that Hearts are just waiting on work permit clearance before completing the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad