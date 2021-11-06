You didn't want Hearts v Dundee United to end - Jambos back into second place with five-star show

Ben Woodburn celebrates his first goal for Hearts.

The first loss of their league campaign, some pondered if their early-season bubble had burst. Others viewed it as corroboration of their scepticism over the club’s ability to sustain their challenge at the top of the table, especially when without key players like top goalscorer Liam Boyce.

But, against Dundee United – who could have leapfrogged them with a victory at Tynecastle – they bounced back with a 5-2 win and, while it remains too early to deduce whether they have that staying power, they proved that they have the fight and decent strength and depth, producing the kind of performance that had observers raving about them earlier in the season.

If they can turn it on more consistently and produce the kind of confident football they tend to serve up at home when they head out on the road, there is no reason to doubt their ability to keep pushing the Glasgow pair.

Dundee United turned up in Edinburgh looking to test Hearts’ mettle, but were left chasing the game and while they made a contest of it, they couldn’t quite get a firm enough foothold as Hearts kept them at arm's length.

And, rather than lose ground, by the time referee John Beaten drew a halt to proceedings (which was far too soon for those who had enjoyed a competitive, yet open and compelling end to end match, which was played with the energy and relentless high tempo of a derby tussle), Hearts had moved back into second place in the Premiership.

Regardless, Robbie Neilson’s men will go into the international break with a spring in their step. While Dundee United will feel they could have done more to contain them, this was a day where no-one in the home team disappointed, working as a complementary unit, to get their nose in front and keep it there.

The opening goal was a delight and was reward for an intrepid start, which United tried to match but fell shy of.

Josh Ginnelly had been chosen to lead the line in Boyce’s absence and spearheading an attack that also included Ben Woodburn and Barrie McKay, and was supported by the dynamic Cammy Devin, they demonstrated great movement and lovely link up to get the 21st minute opener. McKay, Devlin and Woodburn combined and the on-loan Liverpool man finally grabbed his first goal for the capital side.

The second followed soon after and came from Alex Cochrane, who had a wonderful game on the left flank.

Ginnelly was instrumental in getting the ball into the area, Devlin had a shot blocked and when it eventually was fed out to the left wing-back he scorched home an unstoppable drive.

It illustrated the pressure being applied by Hearts, although Scotland keeper Craig Gordon again had to pull off a couple of stunning saves, one from Declan Glass and another from Nicky Clark.

United did pull a goal back when Ryan Edwards’ strike deflected off Stephen Kingsley and past Gordon but Woodburn added a second goal with a cheeky, lofted finish early in the second half.

Clark pegged them back again with a heeded finish but two more goals, from Kingsley and then substitute Aaron McEneff finally killed off United hope.