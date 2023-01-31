Hearts sporting director Joe Savage has said Lawrence Shankland won't be going anywhere – and that Rangers wouldn’t be able to afford him.

Savage addressed speculation around the club's top scorer on BBC Sportsound, while confirming the club failed with a deadline day bid for Callum Paterson.

The Hearts sporting director was asked about possible interest from Rangers. He rebuffed the suggestion and confirmed the striker was Robbie Neilson’s No.1 target since coming back to Tynecastle Park.

"Wouldn't be able to afford him,” he said. “I can tell you that right now, not a chance. No price, not for sale. Shanks is not going anywhere, Shanks is going to get 30-odds goals for us this season and become an absolute Hearts legend. That’s the plan.”

Savage revealed the Hearts bid for Paterson and spoke about the chances of landing him in the summer.

“We made another offer today to get him but Sheffield Wednesday rejected it, don't want to sell him,” he said. “You respect their decision and move on. We’ve always preached it is always about quality rather than quantity.

“I think we would try but let's not kid ourselves. Sheffield Wednesday are a massive club and are doing really, really well. If they win promotion to the Championship and Callum helps them because he has been playing a lot of the games the last few weeks, you never know. The Championship is a good league and they pay good money for him. We’ll have that interest in him but we’ll need to wait to see what happens with that one.”