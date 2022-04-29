Why Nathaniel Atkinson should give certain Hearts players inspiration

Nathaniel Atkinson during Hearts media access.

A year ago the Australian fullback was the one rushing back to fitness, in the hope he would be able to help Melbourne City to glory in the A League finals series.

“Yeah, I got about 45 minutes in the last game of the season, and then I played 85 minutes of the semi-final and the full game in the final. Three games in over 13 weeks.”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having worked so hard to be involved in the grand final, the 22 year-old made an impression, cancelling out Sydney’s opener as his team went on to triumph 3-1.

“I’ve had a joke with a few of the boys that I’m known for scoring in the Grand Final. So, it would be nice to score a goal, but the main thing is getting the win.

“Anything is possible and it would be a bit of a cherry on top to score a goal,” added Atkinson, as he and his colleagues welcome Ross County for their penultimate home fixture of the season.

The likes of Andy Halliday and Stepehen Kingsley could return this weekend, and Hearts are hoping that the experienced triumvirate of Michael Smith, John Souttar and Craig Halkett will all be able to prove their fitness and stake ahead of the Hampden match day squad.

The return of Smith could jeopardise the Socceroo’s place in the starting line-up but he won’t give up his spot without a battle, raising his game as everyone battles for inclusion.

“Last season was a bit different because I was injured for a lot of the season. For me it was just about getting myself fit and in the best position to play. Thankfully this time around I'm fit and healthy with games every week. Everyone is just looking forward to the 21st of May. The final is a big game, especially against Rangers. But yeah, this is probably one of the biggest cups up for grabs for me personally to win.

“Obviously, the end goal is to win a trophy and if Michael’s fit that gives us nothing but more opportunities and different options and different things to work on.

“He’s been out for so long now that I would love for him to be part of the match-day squad.

“Obviously, it’s a cup final and there’s nothing bigger.

“Every player wants to play as many games as possible. I think it was a bit unlucky for Smudge (Michael Smith) going down with an injury but I had to step in and play a lot of games and I couldn't be happier with that.”

Fielding the strongest possible team is key, though, and Atkinson is hoping that could include Souttar and Halkett.

“Yeah, it was disappointing with Halkett going down in the semi-final. He was a big miss for the rest of the game as well.