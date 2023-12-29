Wednesday night was telling. Lawrence Shankland’s stoppage-time goal proved the difference in Hearts’ derby win, offering further illustration why other clubs would love to enlist his services and why his current employers would hate to lose him.

But, in the seconds after that well-placed strike, the Scotland striker light-heartedly revealed that money is not his only focus as he peeled away in celebration, the magic of the moment trumping any desire to line his pockets. “I did about 4k in my celebration,” he explained. “To be honest, if I turned round and picked up the coins I'd have been a rich man. There were a few flying past. It was a special feeling and your adrenaline takes over at those points but I made a U-turn when I saw the coins coming.”

As the latest transfer window opens, Hearts fans are hoping that the club and their star man will do the same, even if the amounts on offer for the league’s top scorer add up to more than pocket change. It is not new for the Gorgie support to see their top players linked with moves along the M8, though. For the clubs underneath the big two it is uncomfortably predictable. This time it is Rangers credited with an interest and there is little doubt that the 28-year-old would bolster their goal return.

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland adds to his goal tally against Rangers earlier this season. Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group

They were sniffing around previously, along with Saudi Arabian sides, but the summer window opened and closed without anyone making good on their consideration. Since then, Shankland has reprised the feats of last term, when only title-winning Kyogo Furuhashi narrowly bettered his league tally. And, he is on course to match or better his own numbers this term. After 26 games last season, he had managed 15 goals in all competitions for Hearts, at the same stage this year, thanks to that derby goal, he has 16. A metronomically reliable striker, who can produce with his favoured right foot, as well as his left, and poses an aerial threat, he has been Hearts main finisher this term (the 10 other scorers combined fall shy of his numbers) which is why, although others see his worth, Hearts know the value he gives their own ambitions, especially if he can shoot them into Europe.

The capital outfit earned £7,391,000 from UEFA solidarity payments and prize money during the 2022/23 season, after they made it to the Conference League group stage. Add in broadcast revenues and ticket sales and that run contributed to a record turnover. Which is why, especially when the player still has 18 months of his contract to run, the club seem intent on offering him an improved, longer-term deal rather than offload him cheaply, just because one of their rivals, understandably, fancy him.

But, surely, they should just take what they are offered because his form could dip, suggest some onlookers. Backing up last season’s feats with this term’s, there is nothing to suggest that will be the case. Surely, they should jump at a big pay-day because he might get injured, say others? Yeah, but he might not and if he stays fit, why would they want to see him banging in goals for a league rival? But, but … if they don’t let him go now, he could just let his contract run out and the club would get nothing for him? Nothing apart from his expertise, his leadership and the goals that enhance their hopes of Europe, possibly twice, contributing to multi-million pound pay days well in excess of what Rangers are likely or able to bid. Not to mention the increased chance of domestic silverware with him in their ranks. And, the good favour of the fans, who have a greater sway than others due to their ownership of the club.

While the board know they cannot please all of the people, all of the time, they are wise enough to know that anything other than a bumper pay-out for someone who is fast becoming a Tynecastle legend, would be damaging. So, for the club, it would seem a fairly straightforward decision, unless some other suitor comes in with silly money to spend.

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland celebrates his late winner against Hibs.

For the player, it may be a tougher decision given boyhood loyalties, the lure of inflated personal wealth, a greater shot at major silverware and the chance to play where a higher brand of European football is all-but guaranteed. But, he is not the kind of pampered prima donna who would down tools or spit the dummy if the window closes and he remains at Hearts. Besides, there is too much to play for, with Euro 2024 looming large.

Shankland will undoubtedly consider whether a move would strengthen his case in the eyes of Scotland boss Steve Clarke. But, playing in maroon, under one of the national manager’s former coaches and confidantes, has not prevented him being called up before and, as has been the case throughout his career, the striker usually only requires a sniff of his target to make the most of any openings.

While Old Firm status is often viewed as a ticket into the national team, scoring goals against Celtic and Rangers is arguably tougher than netting for them and Shankland has shown his abilities against them both. He has shouldered responsibility and shrugged off speculation, and he is playing with a smile on his face, at a club and in a dressing room where he is loved. “I've always said when I deal with speculation I deal with the here and now,” said the striker. “If [an offer] comes about that's when I'll sit down and talk about it but until then I've got 18 months on my contract, I'm happy here, enjoying it, I'm scoring goals. That's honestly as far as I'm looking at it.”