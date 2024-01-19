Why Hearts loanee Alex Lowry has returned to Rangers earlier than anticipated

The 20-year-old joined the Tynecastle outfit in August and has made 17 appearances for the club, scoring one goal – the winner in a Viaplay Cup triumph over Kilmarnock . However, the Scotland Under-21 internationalist has struggled for first-team football of late and Steven Naismith has explained that “fierce competition” in his squad will make it difficult for Lowry to break into the team.

Speaking to the Hearts website, Naismith said: “We took the decision to end the loan with Alex’s best interests in mind. There is absolutely no doubting Alex’s talents as a player, and he’s shown in periods what he’s capable of doing on the pitch. But with the competition for places fierce in our squad, he’s probably not going to get the game time that would allow him to develop further, which is one of the reasons he was here in the first place. I’ve no doubt he’ll go on to become a top player. He’s a great boy, we thank him for all his efforts at Hearts and wish him well for the future.”