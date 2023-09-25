Why Hearts have extended Cammy Devlin's contract as duo have say on midfielder's situation

Hearts' Cammy Devlin has extended his contract at the club.

The Tynecastle outfit has announced that the 25-year-old Australia internationalist’s deal now runs until the summer of 2025. Hearts brought Devlin to Gorgie in the summer of 2021 from A-League team Newcastle Jets and he has gone to make 81 appearances for Hearts and become a regular in the Socceroos squad. Hearts had the option to add an extra 12 months on to his contract and have decided to do so.

Speaking to the official Hearts website, head coach Steven Naismith said; “It’s great news that Cammy will be a Hearts player beyond the end of this season. It shouldn’t be underestimated how difficult it is for a young player to move to the other side of the world and adapt to a different style of football as well as a different way of life. But it’s to Cammy’s credit that he’s done it seamlessly. He gets the club, gets the expectations of playing for Hearts and he thrives on it. He’s always improving and I’m excited to see just how far he can push himself, and the team, forward.”

