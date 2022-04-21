Why ex-Hibs boss Jack Ross was at Hearts training alongside Robbie Neilson

The pair worked together during Neilson’s first spell in charge at Tynecastle Park.

Ross was part of the coaching staff before departing, eventually taking the reins at Alloa Athletic.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been out of work since being sacked by Hibs in December with the club seventh in the league.

However, any speculation that he could be set for a return to Hearts can be squashed very quickly.

Ross has been involved with the Scottish FA, working at the Oriam to help deliver coaching courses. As can be seen in the pictures, he is wearing a Scotland coaching jacket, passing on his experience and knowledge on the training ground.

Hibs this week sacked Ross’ replacement Shaun Maloney following back-to-back defeats to rivals Hearts, leaving the Easter Road side out of the Scottish Cup and in the bottom six of the Premiership.

Ron Gordon, speaking to the media, had some warm words for the manager he let go at the end of last year after being asked if he was too hasty in his decision.

Jack Ross and Robbie Neilson sahre a laugh at the Oriam. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

"I'm happy with the decision that we made but I happen to think Jack is an outstanding person and an outstanding leader," the Hibs chief said.

"Perhaps in retrospect we could review that but honestly I thought it was the right move at the time. I have to take responsibility for that decision and on a personal level it was a difficult one."