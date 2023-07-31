Why Calem Nieuwenhof is nerveless about Hearts move: surfing with sharks, 2018 Tynecastle visit, sporty background

Having grown up surfing in shark-infested waters, Calem Nieuwenhof has already proved that he has nerves of steel, which is why the Hearts newcomer is excited rather than frightened by the high demands that will be placed on him at the Gorgie club.

“Yeah, they might have prepared me a little bit for coming over here and playing in front of these fans,” Nieuwenhof admitted following his first appearance in maroon against Leeds United in Sunday’s pre-season friendly.

Describing himself as a typical Aussie kid, who tried loads of different sports from cricket, junior lifesavers, and touch football, the midfielder’s biggest passions were always surfing and soccer. “My dad played football so as soon as I was old enough to walk, I was kicking a ball around and, as soon as I could, I got into the local club team and I fell in love with the game,” explained Nieuwenhof. “I just grew up playing football and now I'm lucky enough to come and play in the European leagues. That is every young player’s dream in Australia and it’s something I'm really proud of. I’m looking forward to making the most of it.”

Growing up in what was also a “pretty big surfing family”, he says they made the most of the northern beaches of Sydney where they lived and although he is aware that there are places where he could indulge that passion in Scotland, the colder temperatures mean he may settle for focusing on riding the proverbial crest of a wave instead. Signed from Western Sydney Wanderers, the 22 year-old was thrown in at the deep end at the weekend but, having tested the waters when he took in a match as a spectator back in 2018, he had an idea of what to expect.

“[The Leeds game] was played at a pace that I’m still getting up to speed with,” Nieuwenhof continued. “But this was my first week with the team so I was happy to get straight into it. I'm still learning about how we want to play and I'm really looking forward to the next few weeks. It was a tough game to get thrust into but I was really happy that I got the opportunity. I'm just going to learn more about how we like to play and then translate that into how I approach the season ahead. I'm sure we will be able to put together strong performances in the league. I came here in 2018 as part of a football tour around the UK. I remember pretty vividly that we came to a Hearts game and I remember the fans and how energetic and passionate they were. I’m sure they are going to get behind us this season and that’s something I'm looking forward to.”