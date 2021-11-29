Following Monday night’s conclusion of the Scottish Cup third round, when Darvel made the trip north to Brechin City for their televised game, the fourth round draw – including Rangers, Celtic, holders St Johnstone and all the cinch Premiership sides was made.

That is not the only cup action this week either as the SPFL Trust Trophy reaches the quarter final stage with three matches spread across the country on Tuesday evening, plus Queen of the South in Dumfries on Wednesday.

Three cinch Premiership fixtures are also scheduled for Wednesday, with Motherwell and Dundee United on TV on Tuesday and Celtic v Hearts – second against third in the league table – rounding off the busy card on Thursday.

That leads on to the weekend card again which begins on Friday night in the Championship and League Two – there’s so much to go round!

Match officials have been appointed to each of the midweek matches in the top flight and the four Trust Trophy games – here is a look at who is in charge of your team’s evening encounter.

1. Motherwell v Dundee Utd Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm | cinch Premiership | Ref: Steven McLean Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Hamilton Ac. v Kilmarnock Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm | SPFL Trust Trophy | Referee: Stevie Kirkland Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Cove Rangers v Rangers B Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm | SPFL Trust Trophy | Referee: Mike Roncone. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Inverness CT v Raith Rovers Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm | SPFL Trust Trophy | Referee: Barry Cook Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales