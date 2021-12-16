The latter though has been left clear to give Hibs and Celtic the spotlight at Hampden Park as they square off for the first silverware of the season – the Premier Sports Cup.

The game, kicking off at 3pm, has centre stage and has also had an impact on the domestic fixtures in the cinch Premiership.

Not only are the two sides out of league action this weekend, their prescribed opponents, St Mirren and Aberdeen will also be idle, meaning only four matches go ahead on Saturday – and league leaders Rangers could extend their advantage over finalists Celtic, with a home match against Dundee United – one of only two teams to defeat them in Scotland this season.

Though the top flight is scaled down, there is however a full card of league clashes in the second tier cinch Championship, spread from Inverness in the Highlands to Dumfries in the south of the country.

Match officials have, of course, been appointed to each fixture and here is a run-down of who is in charge of each game in the two two divisions – plus two of the stand-out clashes in League One.

The identity of Sunday’s man in the middle has already been revealed with John Beaton handed the honour of officiating the first cup final of the season, assisted by Graeme Stewart and Calum Spence at the National Stadium, and fourth official Greg Aitken.

1. Dundee v Hearts Saturday, December 18, 2021. Kick off 3pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: Willie Collum Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Livingston v Ross County Saturday, December 18, 2021. Kick off 3pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: Grant Irvine Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Motherwell v St Johnstone Saturday, December 18, 2021. Kick off 3pm | cinch Premiership | Ref: Steven McLean Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Rangers v Dundee United Saturday, December 18, 2021. Kick off 3pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: Alan Muir Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales