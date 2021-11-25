After last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup semi-finals resulted in a reduced card for the top flight, a full list of fixtures for Scotland’s top division ensures everyone returns to competitive football this weekend.

With European commitments on Thursday both Rangers and Celtic play on Sunday, with the Scottish champions and new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst away at Livingston in the Sky lunchtime televised match and Celtic’s home game with Aberdeen rounding off the weekend.

For the teams outwith the top 12 it’s Scottish Cup weekend with a plethora of third round matches all over the country – including some mouth-watering ties.

The romance of the cup will be alive and well in Ayrshire where Auchinleck Talbot welcome last season’s Premiership bottom side Hamilton, and the resurgent Clydebank host Clyde at Holm Park after eliminating Elgin City live on TV in the last round.

There are also ties higher up the league ladder too, with the all-Championship clashes between Partick Thistle and Dunfermline on Friday night and Inverness hosting Morton on Saturday. Falkirk and Raith Rovers meet for the first time since the pair’s tussle at the top of the League One table ended early in the truncated 2019-20 season, and there’s also an Angus derby between Arbroath and Forfar to look forward to.

Referees in each game have been named by the Scottish Football Association and the full list of Premiership matches, plus a selection of the Scottish Cup games, follow below with the man in the middle appointed for each.

1. Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Ath. Friday, November 26, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: John Beaton Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Dundee v Motherwell Saturday, November 27, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Craig Napier Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Hearts v St Mirren Saturday, November 27, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Alan Muir Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Ross County v Dundee Utd Saturday, November 27, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Greg Aitken Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales