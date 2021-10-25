Champions Rangers are on top of the league as the season reaches it’s quarter-point, with Hearts and Dundee United hot on their heels.

Ross County, who travel to fellow strugglers Dundee, are still without a win.

All the Premiership games, including Hibs v Celtic and Motherwell’s home match with St Mirren, fall on Wednesday, but 24 hours earlier, there's a full card of cinch Championship fixtures with many a repeat of the opening day of the season.

There’s a Tuesday night derby in Ayrshire with Kilmarnock at Ayr and in Fife with winless Dunfermline hosting Raith Rovers.

Here is the referee in charge of each match this midweek in the top two leagues of the SPFL.

1. Ayr Utd v Kilmarnock Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: Nick Walsh Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Dunfermline Ath. v Raith Rovers Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: Alan Muir Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Inverness C.T. v Arbroath Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: Craig Napier Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Greenock Morton v Partick Th. Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Kick off 7.30pm. Referee: Greg Aitken Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales