Having handed Rangers an extra-man advantage to go with it, Gorgie boss Robbie Neilson refused to let the newly-capped Aussie off the hook, despite questioning referee Steven McLean’s handling of the situation and hinting that he may have escaped with a yellow had they not been playing one of the Old Firm.

“We got a man sent off after 30 minutes [Devlin was sent off in the 39th minute] and when you play against good teams and you do that, leaving yourself almost 60 minutes against 11 men, it’s very difficult,” said Neilson. “That was disappointing.

“We lost a goal very early but responded. We got into good areas but the final moment just wasn’t there for us. Ultimately, the red card killed it.

Hearts' Cammy Devlin is shown a straight red card during the Premiership match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle. Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group

“Although we were 2-0 down, I actually thought we were playing quite well.

“We were in the game and creating chances. It was just that big moment that wasn’t there.

“The red card changed it totally. In the second half, we contained them and created a few chances but Rangers took their foot off the gas.”

Although the sending off was frustrating, Neilson conceded that it was probably merited.

“I think it’s a red card. Could the referee have handled it differently? Maybe.

“But we gave him an opportunity to send Cammy off and I can’t really argue with it.

“I’ve spoken to Cammy and he’s disappointed because he’s let the team down, he knows that. He’s been fantastic for us from day one, he’s just got his first international cap and he’s eager to do well. He’s got energy but there’s a line and there are areas of the pitch you don’t have to do that.

“Hopefully he’ll live and learn from it. He’s apologised to the players but it’s done, we’ve all been there. You’ve got to learn from the experience.”

As the dynamic midfielder left the field, Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst took a minute to remind the youngster that his game did not require that edge but while accepting the challenge was rash, Neilson dismissed any malice, saying that Devlin could have escaped such harsh punishment,

“It could have potentially been a yellow. Cammy didn’t come off the ground, it wasn’t really at pace.

“But he gave the ref an opportunity by coming in from behind and has come down on it and when you’re playing against the Old Firm you can’t give the ref an opportunity to do that because it’s probably going to end up in a red card. That’s where we’ve let ourselves down today.”

With Thursday night’s return to Conference League in mind, Neilson made a few changes after the break as Stephen Kingsley, Barrie McKay, Lawrence Shankland and Orestis Kiomourtzoglou made an early exit, joining Alan Forrest, who had been sacrificed in the wake of Devlin’s departure.

“We had a few different niggles. It was too much of a risk. But they’ll be fine for Thursday.

“They’ll be in on Sunday to prepare. It’s a massive game. But we have to make sure we keep 11 players on the pitch.

“When you’re playing against top teams, if you do that you’re in trouble.”

