What TV channel is Hearts v PAOK on? How to watch Conference League play-off for free

The Jambos are bidding to reach the group stages of the competition for the second year running after last year’s defeat to FC Zurich in the play-off round of the Europa League qualifiers saw them drop into UEFA’s third tier competition.

This time around, Hearts will need to qualify for the group stages under their own steam having entered the Conference League at the third qualifying round following their fourth-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership last season. They made it through to the play-off round courtesy of a 4-3 aggregate success over Norwegian outfit Rosenborg and a dramatic injury-time winner from Cammy Devlin in the second leg at Tynecastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAOK ensured qualification for Europe by finishing fourth in the Greek Super League last term, 16 points adrift of title winners AEK Athens and 16 points ahead of their nearest challengers and Thessaloniki rivals, Aris, who were fifth. They reached the play-off round by beating Beitar Jerusalem 4-1 over two legs and Hajduk Split 3-0 on aggregate although the first legs of both of those qualifiers finished goalless. PAOK began their new league campaign with a 3-0 home win over Asteras Tripolis on Sunday.

Hearts host Greek side PAOK in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Hearts v PAOK match details

The Europa Conference League play-off round first leg fixture takes place at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Is Hearts v PAOK on TV?

The match is being broadcast live free-to-air on the BBC Scotland channel. This can be found on Sky channel 115 (in Scotland) or 187 (in England and Wales), or on Virgin channel 108 (in Scotland) or 162 (in England and Wales), with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Hearts v PAOK live stream

Those wishing to watch the match on their smartphone, tablet or laptop can do so for free via the BBC iPlayer.

Hearts team news