Robbie Neilson conceded that his adventurous game plan did not pay off against Rangers as Hearts’ 10 match unbeaten run came to a resounding end at Tynecastle.

The visitors scored three times and could and probably should have scored more. But Rangers had to be content with a 3-0 win that keeps them nine points behind leaders Celtic. Hearts, meanwhile, are now 19 points adrift of the Ibrox side in second place having harboured hopes of drawing nearer to the Ibrox side.

Neilson clearly targeted a win. Australian teenager Garang Kuol was given a full debut on the right side of midfield after impressing as a second-half substitute in the 0-0 draw with Livingston on Sunday. Barrie McKay joined him in midfield with Robert Snodgrass operating as a deep lying anchor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We kept the same formation, we went a bit more attack-minded in the middle,” said Neilson. “The attacking was probably the poorest part of it. We didn’t connect our passes or get forward. We had a couple of wee chances we didn’t take. The defensive aspect we had to change because we were getting overrun in the middle. So we changed to a four and it helped us get a bit of stability. But whatever shape it was tactically it’s down to making those decisions on when to go and press and obviously finding a team-mate when we pass it.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson watched his team get comprehensively defeated by Rangers at Tynecastle.

“There are a lot of disappointments – I just think we didn’t get anywhere near the level we’ve been getting to,” he added. “There are two sides to that, I thought Rangers played very well, pressed well, they were aggressive. But when the opportunity came to play we never connected with our passes, our passes were going back the way, making mistakes we probably haven’t made previously. So it was a disappointing evening.”