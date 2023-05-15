What Hearts require in Euro battle with Aberdeen and Hibs, worrying hour in Paisley and fan frustration

For over an hour on Saturday Hearts sat six points behind Aberdeen in the race for third. But perhaps more worryingly, rather than the Dons out in front, was what was happening just over their shoulder.

Steven Naismith’s men clung desperately onto fourth spot on goal difference from Hibs, while they could feel the breath of St Mirren, who led from the 36th minute until Lawrence Shankland’s equalising penalty in the 96th minute, on the back of their neck, just a point behind. Providing Celtic win the Scottish Cup final, sixth place will be the odd one out. The only team in the top half to miss out on a European spot.

That stoppage-time penalty from the Hearts captain may prove vital, just not in the context of the club's aims of finishing third. It ensured the team remained a point ahead of rivals Hibs, while keeping St Mirren at arm's length with the gap four points.

‘The Euro difference’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The point keeps us still in the hunt so nothing’s changed and there are still three games to go,” was Shankland's assessment on whether it was a missed opportunity providing Aberdeen were held at Pittodrie by Hibs. “When it comes to this stage of the season it’s important that you get results and this draw may mean the difference between playing in Europe next season or not.”

Not playing in Europe next campaign wasn't a consideration for Hearts, at any point this season, until Saturday afternoon in Paisley. From the moment the league took its hiatus for the World Cup, the team within touching distance of third, third was the expectation. Now it’s but a distant hope. Wins over Aberdeen and Hibs are an absolute must if they want to achieve that. In all likelihood, however, a result at Ibrox is also required.

“We know we were miles away from where we should be in that first half but at least we improved after that and did enough to get the draw," Shankland noted. “However, we know we’ll need to be better than that in the remaining games.”

Jekyll and Hyde performance

Hearts missed the chance to close the gap to Aberdeen in third. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

There have been positive signs from the win over Ross County, the loss to Celtic and Saturday's draw with St Mirren. Signs that the team could get the results which are required. Yet, they can’t afford to play like they did against the Buddies in the first half for any period against Aberdeen, Rangers and Hibs. “The gaffer has standards and so does this club so he just put us straight at half-time that the level wasn’t good enough,” Shankland said.

The Jekyll and Hyde nature of the performance only added to the frustration of the Hearts support. A frustration which has been growing and growing and growing. Frustration at the missed opportunity. Frustration at the way the season has transpired from March. Frustration at trying to explain such a predicament. There will be plenty who will be keen on introspection and reflection but the next three matches remain huge. Whether it be the hunt for third or holding off Hibs for fourth.

The final day Edinburgh derby will already be viewed as a winner takes all for fourth. It is the very least Hearts can take from this head-scratcher of a season.