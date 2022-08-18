What channel is the Hearts game on? FC Zurich Europa League play-off TV details, live stream and kick-off time
Hearts fans will be able to watch their team in action against FC Zurich in the Europa League play-off first-leg after it was picked up for live coverage.
BBC have announced the fixture in Switzerland on Thursday, August 18 will be shown live on BBC Scotland and iPlayer.
The match has a 6pm kick-off UK time with coverage beginning at 5.45pm.
It is the latest European match the BBC have picked up having shown both legs of Dundee United's tie with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar live.
Most Popular
Hearts face FC Zurich in St Gallen due to a concert at the Swiss champions’ stadium. It will be the club's first European tie since 2016 when they were humbled out of the competition by Maltese side Birkirkara.
The Tynecastle Park side have been handed an allocation of 2,400.
If Hearts progress through the two-legged tie they could face the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma, Lazio, Monaco, Union Berlin and Real Soceidad in the group stage.
Read More
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.