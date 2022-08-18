What channel is the Hearts game on? FC Zurich Europa League play-off TV details, live stream and kick-off time

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC have announced the fixture in Switzerland on Thursday, August 18 will be shown live on BBC Scotland and iPlayer.

The match has a 6pm kick-off UK time with coverage beginning at 5.45pm.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the latest European match the BBC have picked up having shown both legs of Dundee United's tie with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar live.

Hearts face FC Zurich in St Gallen due to a concert at the Swiss champions’ stadium. It will be the club's first European tie since 2016 when they were humbled out of the competition by Maltese side Birkirkara.

The Tynecastle Park side have been handed an allocation of 2,400.

If Hearts progress through the two-legged tie they could face the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma, Lazio, Monaco, Union Berlin and Real Soceidad in the group stage.