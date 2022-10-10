What channel is the Fiorentina v Hearts game on? TV details and early team news for Europa Conference League matchday four clash
Hearts and Fiorentina meet for the second time in a week on matchday four of the Europa Conference League on Thursday.
Hot off the heels from last week’s clash at Tynecastle, which Fiorentina won 3-0, Vincenzo Italiano’s men welcome Robbie Neilson’s outfit to Florence looking to pull further clear of the Jambos in Group A.
Hearts are currently third of the pool at the halfway stage and play RFS at home later this month before travelling to Istanbul Basaksehir at the start of November.
When is Fiorentina v Hearts and what time does it start?
Fiorentina v Hearts takes place on Thursday, October 13 at the Artemio Franchi Stadium and kicks off at 5.45pm UK time.
What channel is Fiorentina v Hearts on?
The match is being screened live by BT Sport in the United Kingdom. They are putting the match on BT Sport 3.
Fiorentina v Hearts early team news
Hearts have a number of players who are confirmed to miss the match because of injury in Craig Halkett, Kye Rowles, Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce, while Lewis Neilson is suspended. Right-back Michael Smith is a doubt due to a hamstring issue. Fiorentina will be without Gaetano Castrovelli and Riccardo Sottil.