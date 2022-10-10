What channel is the Fiorentina v Hearts game on? TV details and early team news for Europa Conference League matchday four clash

Hearts take on Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday in the Europa Conference League.

Hot off the heels from last week’s clash at Tynecastle, which Fiorentina won 3-0, Vincenzo Italiano’s men welcome Robbie Neilson’s outfit to Florence looking to pull further clear of the Jambos in Group A.

Hearts are currently third of the pool at the halfway stage and play RFS at home later this month before travelling to Istanbul Basaksehir at the start of November.

When is Fiorentina v Hearts and what time does it start?

Fiorentina v Hearts takes place on Thursday, October 13 at the Artemio Franchi Stadium and kicks off at 5.45pm UK time.

What channel is Fiorentina v Hearts on?

The match is being screened live by BT Sport in the United Kingdom. They are putting the match on BT Sport 3.

Fiorentina v Hearts early team news