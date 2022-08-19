What channel is the Celtic game v Hearts on? Is it on TV? Stream, referee and kick-off details of cinch Premiership clash

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts' Liam Boyce (left) celebrates making it 1-2 with Barrie McKay during a cinch Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle, on January 26, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The last time the teams met Celtic wrapped up the title at Parkhead, and they meet again after a summer of transfer business giving each squad a different complexion.

Hearts are on the back of a 2-1 defeat to FC Zurich but heartened by their chances in the second leg at Tynecastle. Celtic, meanwhile are unbeaten since the season resumed.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is how to tune in…

Match details

Who: Celtic v Hearts

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Sunday, August 21. Kick-off 3pm

Referee: Kevin Clancy

How to watch

The match will not be broadcast liveon TV in the UK, however Celtic TV will be available for overseas subscribers.

BBC radio will cover the game with BBC Sportsound from 2pm. Highlights will be available on BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm and repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.35pm.

That means the highlights will be available to stream on iPlayer from Sunday evening.

Last meeting

Hearts gave Celtic a scare on their last visit to the east end of Glasgow. Celtic needed to register three points to all but claim the title but Ellis Simm’s early goal after three minutes ramped up the tension before a 4-1 win made the top spot in the SPFL cinch Premiership secure back in May.

Hearts don’t have to look back too far to find their last win over Ange Postecoglou’s side though, despite losing their last four meetings. On the opening day last season newly-promoted Hearts won a thriller at Tynecastle 3-2.

Team news

Celtic welcomed Carl Starfelt back to first-team duty in the win over Kilmarnock – and he returned with his first goal in the Hoops. Reo Hatate missed that match while fellow midfielder Guchi remains out longer term.

The visitors will be without Craig Halkett who limped out of the Europa League qualifying defeat to FC Zurich and long-term absentee Beni Baningime.

Match odds