Hearts start their European campaign in Norway on Thursday evening with a UEFA Conference League third qualifying round first leg tie away to Rosenborg.

The Jambos are aiming to make it through to the group stages of the competition for the second year running and will hope to return from Trondheim with a positive result to take into next week’s return leg at Tynecastle Park.

While Rosenborg are midway through their domestic season and currently sit eighth in the Norwegian Elitesieren with five wins in their last six matches, Hearts only started their Scottish Premiership campaign on Saturday with a 2-0 away win at St Johnstone.

A play-off against either Hajduk Split or PAOK Salonika awaits the winner for the right to compete for a place in the Conference League group phase. Hearts parachuted into that tournament last season after losing a Europa League play-off against FC Zurich and pocketed more than £3million in profit as a result.

Rosenborg's Lerkendal stadium will host Hearts in a UEFA Conference League qualifier on Thursday. Pic: ERIK BIRKELAND/AFP via Getty Images

Rosenborg v Hearts match details

The UEFA Conference League third qualifying round first leg fixture takes place at the Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Kick-off time is 6pm in the UK (7pm local time).

Is Rosenborg v Hearts on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK.

Is Rosenborg v Hearts available to live stream?

A live pay-per-view stream of the match is available to viewers worldwide (except Norway) from Hearts TV at a cost of £12.99. Coverage gets underway from 5.15pm.

Rosenborg v Hearts team news

Hearts’ recent signings Kyosuke Tagawa, Calem Nieuwenhof and Kenneth Vargas have not travelled to Norway. The players are unavailable due to visa and work permit issues. Alex Lowry, the midfielder signed on loan from Rangers last week, did make the trip and is available. Defender Alex Cochrane can play in European competition despite being suspended for Hearts’ first three league matches. Rosenborg have a doubt over their injured centre-back Ulrik Yttergård Jenssen.

