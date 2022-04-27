What channel is Rangers v Hearts on? Youth Cup final match info, kick-off time, TV details

It is the first time the final of the tournament is being played since 2019 with Covid-19 preventing Aberdeen and Kilmarnock contesting the 2020 final and with no competition a year later.

Rangers were the winners of the final in 2019, defeating Celtic 3-2. They will be going in search of their eighth tournament win, while Hearts, having lost the last two finals they contested, will be aiming to make it four wins.

Here’s the key match info you’ll need to tune in…

Match details

Who: Rangers v Hearts

What: Scottish Youth Cup final

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Hearts and Rangers last faced each other in the Scottish Youth Cup final in 2014. Picture: SNS

When: Wednesday, April 27. Kick-off 7.45pm

Referee: Harry Bruce

How to watch

The match is being shown live on BBC Scotland. Coverage begins at 7.30pm and, providing there is no extra time, will run through until 10pm. The fixture can also be watched on the iPlayer.

Last meeting

The teams last contested the final in 2014 with Rangers winning on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Current Hearts players Craig Halkett and Barrie McKay were in the Rangers team that evening with the former on the scoresheet. Robbie Neilson was manager of the Tynecastle Park youngsters that evening in Paisley.

Anything else?