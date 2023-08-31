What channel is PAOK v Hearts? Is it on TV? How to watch Conference League play-off 2nd leg
The Edinburgh side were defeated 2-1 in the play-off first leg at Tynecastle Park last week after Lawrence Shankland’s early spot-kick opener was quickly cancelled out by POAK scoring a penalty of their own through Stefan Schwab before a long-range strike from Andrija Zivkovic in the 75th minute edged the Greeks in front.
Hearts now face a tall order to progress through the tie with a boisterous atmosphere and humid conditions awaiting them at the Toumba Stadium.
They will, however, be encouraged by their performance against Rosenborg in the previous round which saw them knock-out the Norwegians after overturning the same first leg scoreline, albeit with the advantage of playing the second leg at home.
Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy has every confidence his side can emerge victorious. “We’re prepared for every eventuality," he said. “We have a group that knows what needs to be done.
“We know that we’re facing a really tough opponent, and they showed how good a team they were last week at Tynecastle.vI didn’t think there was a lot in the game at all. The tie is far from dead and finished – and sometimes underdogs can win.”
PAOK v Hearts match details
The Europa Conference League play-off round second leg fixture takes place at Toumba Stadium, Thessaloniki, Greece, on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Kick-off is 6.30pm UK time.
Is PAOK v Hearts on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on subscription channel Viaplay Sports 1. This can be found on Sky channel 412 or Virgin channel 551. Coverage begins at 6.25pm.
PAOK v Hearts live stream
Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app.
Hearts team news
Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Peter Haring and Calem Nieuwenhof are all absent, while midfielder Barrie McKay remains a doubt with a knee injury sustained in the first leg.
Match odds
PAOK 2/5, Draw 15/4, Hearts 7/1
