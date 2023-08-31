What channel is PAOK v Hearts? Is it on TV? How to watch Conference League play-off 2nd leg

Hearts travel to Thessaloniki on Thursday knowing they must to overturn a one-goal deficit against PAOK to reach the Europa Conference League group stages.

The Edinburgh side were defeated 2-1 in the play-off first leg at Tynecastle Park last week after Lawrence Shankland’s early spot-kick opener was quickly cancelled out by POAK scoring a penalty of their own through Stefan Schwab before a long-range strike from Andrija Zivkovic in the 75th minute edged the Greeks in front.

Hearts now face a tall order to progress through the tie with a boisterous atmosphere and humid conditions awaiting them at the Toumba Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will, however, be encouraged by their performance against Rosenborg in the previous round which saw them knock-out the Norwegians after overturning the same first leg scoreline, albeit with the advantage of playing the second leg at home.

Hearts' Alex Lowry and PAOK's Tomasz Kedziora in action during the first leg at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy has every confidence his side can emerge victorious. “We’re prepared for every eventuality," he said. “We have a group that knows what needs to be done.

“We know that we’re facing a really tough opponent, and they showed how good a team they were last week at Tynecastle.vI didn’t think there was a lot in the game at all. The tie is far from dead and finished – and sometimes underdogs can win.”

PAOK v Hearts match details

The Europa Conference League play-off round second leg fixture takes place at Toumba Stadium, Thessaloniki, Greece, on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Kick-off is 6.30pm UK time.

Is PAOK v Hearts on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on subscription channel Viaplay Sports 1. This can be found on Sky channel 412 or Virgin channel 551. Coverage begins at 6.25pm.

PAOK v Hearts live stream

Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app.

Hearts team news

Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Peter Haring and Calem Nieuwenhof are all absent, while midfielder Barrie McKay remains a doubt with a knee injury sustained in the first leg.

Match odds