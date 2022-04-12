What channel is Hearts v Hibs on? Scottish Cup derby match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

On Saturday, the Tynecastle Park side landed a key blow on their rivals, winning 3-1 at home to consign Shaun Maloney’s side to the bottom six. Victory also meant Hearts confirmed third spot with five league games remaining.

Both managers will understand the pressure to win at Hampden Park.

For Hibs and Maloney it is a way to salvage a season and to alleviate some of that pressure which is building. On the other side of the capital, passage to the final will secure eight European matches next season and the financial rewards which come with it.

Hearts and HIbs will meet at Hampden Park in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Picture: SNS

It will be their fourth meeting at the national stadium since 2006 with Hearts having emerged victorious on the three previous occasions.

Here’s the key match info you’ll need to tune in…

Match details

Who: Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian.

What: Scottish Cup semi-final.

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow.

When: Saturday, April 16. Kick-off 12.15pm.

Referee: John Beaton.

How to watch

The match is being shown live by two broadcasters. BBC One Scotland and Premier Sports 1 will provide coverage of the game. Build-up on BBC starts at 12pm, while Premier Sports starts its coverage at 11.45pm.

Last meeting

It came on Saturday at Tynecastle Park in the league with hearts running out 3-1 winners. Hibs took an early lead but the home side hit back before the break courtesy of Andy Halliday. The midfielder grabbed his second with Stephen Kingsley scoring between those goals. As for the Scottish Cup, the teams met in the rescheduled 2020 semi-final. Hearts won after extra-time with Liam Boyce netting a penalty to ensure the 2-1 victory, while Kevin Nisbet missed a penalty of his own.

Team news

Hearts hope to have Cammy Devlin available. The Australian star picked up a hamstring injury in March and has said he is “feeling really good”. Beni Baningime is out for the season, while the game is likely to come too soon for John Souttar and Michael Smith.

Ryan Porteous is available having been serving a league suspension. Kevin Nisbet is out for the season, as is Kyle Magennis. Paul McGinn and Christian Doidge missed the weekend's match through injury.