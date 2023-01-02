Hearts host Hibs in the first top-flight New Year derby since 2015 when the men from Leith triumphed 2-1 at Easter Road.

Tynecastle Park will host the 332nd competitive derby between Hearts and Hibs. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The teams come into the match at Tynecastle Park in different circumstances. Robbie Neilson's side jumped into third place after a 3-2 win at St Johnstone, their first in the league at McDiarmid Park since 2010, while Hibs are in the bottom six and were recently defeated 4-0 at home to Celtic.

Match details

Who: Hearts v Hibs

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

When: Monday, January 2. Kick-off 3pm

Referee: Kevin Clancy

How to watch

The Edinburgh derby has not been selected by Sky Sports with the Old Firm taking place the same day. It means the game will only be available on pay-per-view via Hearts TV. The match costs £12.99 with build-up starting from Tynecastle Park at 2.30pm.

Last meeting

The teams met at Easter Road on the second weekend of the season. It appeared the visitors would be walking away with all three points when Lawrence Shankland squeezed a shot past David Marshall after a Barrie McKay assist. However, Martin Boyle produced a moment which saw Easter Road, well 3/4s of it, erupt when, deep into stoppage time he steered an Elie Youan cross past Craig Gordon to earn Hibs a point in what was his first appearance since returning from Saudi Arabia side Al-Faisaly.

Team news

Hearts are without a number of first-team stars, including Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce and Craig Gordon. The latter was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a double leg break. Defenders Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley are doubts for the fixture, as is Peter Haring, but Steven Humphrys could return.

Hibs will have to make do without centre-back Ryan Porteous with the Scotland international suspended after picking up a booking in the 3-2 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox. Martin Boyle is unavailable and likely to miss the rest of the season, while Jake Doyle-Hayes and Lewis Miller remain out. Mykola Kuharevich will be a late call after he pulled out of the squad for the Celtic game in midweek during the warm-up.

Anything else?