What channel is Hearts v Hibs on? Edinburgh derby Match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

Despite the league placings and points difference between the sides, they have yet to be separated on the pitch with two draws.

This encounter has added significance with Hearts able to confirm a spot in Europe next season, while Hibs are searching for the result which would confirm their place in the top six. In addition, it acts as a warm-up to the main event next week when the teams meet at Hampden Park in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Here’s the key match info you’ll need to tune in…

Hearts take on Hibs at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Match details

Who: Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian.

What: cinch Premiership encounter.

Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh.

When: Saturday, April 9. Kick-off 3pm.

Referee: Nick Walsh.

How to watch

For the first time in 16 years, the Edinburgh derby will be played at the traditional timeslot of 3pm. That means it is not being broadcast by Sky Sports. However, fans of both sides can still watch the encounter at Tynecastle Park through HeartsTV. For £15 fans get live coverage as well as interview, analysis and a build-up from 2.15pm featuring Hearts star Cammy Devlin. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene this evening.

Last meeting

Both fixtures so far have finished 0-0 with no team winning at their home ground in the last ten meetings between the sides.

Team news

Hearts have Nathaniel Atkinson and Gary Mackay-Steven back fit and in the squad. The latter has been out since breaking a bone in his hand against Dundee United last month. Robbie Neilson will have to make do without Cammy Devlin and Michael Smith, as well as John Souttar and Beni Baningime – the latter has been ruled out until November.

Hibs will be without striker Christian Doidge and defender Paul McGinn for the trip to Gorgie, while midfielder Kyle Magennis has been ruled out for the season, as has Kevin Nisbet. Goalkeeper Matt Macey is available again, however. Ryan Porteous remains suspended.

Anything else?

A win for Hearts would ensure a top-four finish. However, a victory coupled with Dundee United and Motherwell failing to beat Dundee and Livingston respectively will ensure a third-place finish.

A Hibs win will secure sixth spot. A draw coupled with Aberdeen and Ross County drawing will also do just that.