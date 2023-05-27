Hearts and Hibs go head-to-head in an Edinburgh derby shoot-out on Saturday for fourth place in the Scottish Premiership and the guarantee of European football next season.

Hearts sit two points ahead of their city rivals heading into the final fixture of the campaign meaning Hibs, who are currently fifth, require a victory at Tynecastle to claim the higher league finish and the accompanying bragging rights.

Fifth place may well be enough to secure European football providing there is no major upset in the Scottish Cup final and Celtic defeat Inverness as expected to wrap up their first domestic treble under head coach Ange Postecoglou.

In such circumstances the benefit of finishing fourth – as well as additional SPFL prize money and kudos – would be entry into the third round of qualifying for the UEFA Conference League next season, with fifth place entering a round earlier.

Hibs' Chris Cadden and Hearts' Barrie McKay compete during the last Edinburgh derby league meeting at Tynecastle on January 2. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

So far this season, Hearts have ousted their city foes from the Scottish Cup and although honours are even in their Premiership meetings with one draw and one win apiece, Hearts won the only head to head at Tynecastle while Hibs won the most recent derby.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match …

Hearts v Hibs match details

The final Edinburgh derby of the season in the Scottish Premiership takes place at Tynecastle Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kick-off is 12.30pm.

Is Hearts v Hibs on TV?

The match has not been selected for live television coverage. However, match highlights will be broacast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel from 7.30pm on Saturday evening. The programme will be repeated at 11.20pm on BBC One Scotland.

Can I watch Hearts v Hibs on PPV?

A live stream will be available for Hearts TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland. There is no pay-per-view option for supporters inside the UK but both Hearts TV and Hibs TV are offering a live audio service. The reason for the PPV blackout is because Sky Sports are showing Celtic v Aberdeen, where the league trophy will be presented to the champions, which also kicks-off at 12.30pm, and the rules of the TV deal prevent clubs from showing their own PPV at the same time.

Hearts v Hibs referee and VAR

Don Robertson is the man in the middle with Greg Aitken overseeing VAR.

Hearts v Hibs match odds