What channel is Hearts v Fiorentina on? Conference League match info, TV details, kick-off time, team news

Robbie Neilson’s men go into the match ahead of their illustrious opponents in the group thanks to the 2-0 win over Latvian champions RFS in the previous encounter.

A win would be a huge step towards qualification for the knockout stages ahead of a visit to Florence next week.

While Hearts' form has been patchy, Fiorentina have won just once in their last ten outings and are without a win on the road this season.

La Viola come into the fixture under pressure after Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Atalanta. Despite spending upwards of £300million since 2017 their highest placing in Serie A has been seventh.

Match details

Who: Hearts v Fiorentina

What: Europa Conference League Group A

Hearts welcome Fiorentina to Tynecastle Park on Thursday night. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

When: Thursday, October 6. Kick-off 8pm.

Referee: Erik Lambrechts (Belgium)

How to watch

The match is being shown live on BT Sport. The game will be available on BT Sport 3 and the app with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Last meeting

This will be the first ever meeting between Hearts and Fiorentina and only the third time the club have played an Italian side in competitive action. The first was Inter Milan in the 1961/62 Fairs Cup, Hearts losing 5-0 over two legs. The most recent came against Bologna in the 1990/91 UEFA Cup. Despite a 3-1 win in the first leg at Tynecastle Park, a 3-0 away reverse saw the club exit 4-3 on aggregate.

Team news

Hearts will be without centre-backs Craig Halkett and Kye Rowles. Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are long-term absentees, while Robert Snodgrass is not registered for the competition.

Italian international Gaetano Castrovilli is out injured and French international Jonathan Ikoné is suspended after being sent off against İstanbul Başakşehir. Riccardo Sottil, Marco Benassi and Antonín Barák have all not travelled.

Anything else?

