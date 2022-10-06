What channel is Hearts v Fiorentina on? Conference League match info, TV details, kick-off time, team news
Hearts go in search of a famous European win when they welcome Fiorentina to Tynecastle Park this evening in the third Conference League group stage fixture.
Robbie Neilson’s men go into the match ahead of their illustrious opponents in the group thanks to the 2-0 win over Latvian champions RFS in the previous encounter.
A win would be a huge step towards qualification for the knockout stages ahead of a visit to Florence next week.
While Hearts' form has been patchy, Fiorentina have won just once in their last ten outings and are without a win on the road this season.
La Viola come into the fixture under pressure after Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Atalanta. Despite spending upwards of £300million since 2017 their highest placing in Serie A has been seventh.
Match details
Who: Hearts v Fiorentina
What: Europa Conference League Group A
Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh
When: Thursday, October 6. Kick-off 8pm.
Referee: Erik Lambrechts (Belgium)
How to watch
The match is being shown live on BT Sport. The game will be available on BT Sport 3 and the app with coverage starting at 7.30pm.
Last meeting
This will be the first ever meeting between Hearts and Fiorentina and only the third time the club have played an Italian side in competitive action. The first was Inter Milan in the 1961/62 Fairs Cup, Hearts losing 5-0 over two legs. The most recent came against Bologna in the 1990/91 UEFA Cup. Despite a 3-1 win in the first leg at Tynecastle Park, a 3-0 away reverse saw the club exit 4-3 on aggregate.
Team news
Hearts will be without centre-backs Craig Halkett and Kye Rowles. Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are long-term absentees, while Robert Snodgrass is not registered for the competition.
Italian international Gaetano Castrovilli is out injured and French international Jonathan Ikoné is suspended after being sent off against İstanbul Başakşehir. Riccardo Sottil, Marco Benassi and Antonín Barák have all not travelled.
Anything else?
Today marks the 20th anniversary of Craig Gordon's debut for Hearts. Aged 19, he was handed his first appearance by Craig Levein against Livingston with Roddy McKenzie unavailable. The game at Almondvale finished 1-1 with Phil Stamp scoring for Hearts. Gordon has since played with 120 different players across his two spells at Tynecastle, as detailed by Hearts Heritage.
