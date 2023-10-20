What channel is Hearts v Celtic on? Is it on TV? How to watch, kick-off time, referee, VAR

Defending champions Celtic will look to maintain their excellent start to the cinch Premiership season when they travel along the M8 to face Hearts on Sunday.

Hearts welcome Celtic to Tynecastle on Sunday, October 22.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have only dropped points on one occasion on league duty – a surprise 0-0 draw at home to St Johnstone – and have an excellent recent record over Hearts, having won the last nine meetings between the two teams. The Jambos have started the season relatively well and went into the weekend sitting in fourth place, their most recent outing being a 2-2 derby draw against Hibs.

Hearts v Celtic match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Kick-off is 2.15pm.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is Hearts v Celtic on TV?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match has been selected by Sky Sports on will be broadcast on Main Event and the dedicated Football channel. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.15pm on Sunday evening, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.10pm.

Hearts v Celtic live stream

A live video stream will be available to international subscribers only via Hearts TV. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme.

Hearts v Celtic team news

Hearts will have Yutaro Oda and Alex Cochrane back and while Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett are back in training, they are still short of being selected for the first team. Nathaniel Atkinson and Barrie McKay remain out. Celtic hope to have defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki available but Liel Abada, James McCarthy, Marco Tilio and Stephen Welsh are expected to miss out.

Referee and VAR

Nick Walsh is the match referee and Andrew Dallas is in charge of VAR.

Match odds