Livingston currently split the team with Robbie Neilson’s men in third and the Dons in fifth. The gap between the two currently sits at six points and a win for the home side could be huge in the race for third place and leave Jim Goodwin's side with a mountain to climb.
Match details
Who: Hearts v Aberdeen
What: cinch Premiership
Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh
When: Wednesday, January 18. Kick-off 7.45pm
Referee: Willie Collum
How to watch
The fixture is available on PPV via Hearts TV. To watch the game in the UK or internationally it will cost £12.99 with build-up from 7.15pm.
Last meeting
Aberdeen jumped ahead of Hearts in the Premiership table with a 2-0 win at Pittodrie on October 16. Days after being thumped in Florence, Robbie Neilson’s men travelled north where they competed well enough for large parts of the match but were undone by a mixture of slick, quick attacking play from the hosts and their own defensive negligence. Duk put the Dons ahead before Vicente Besuijen confirmed the win moments later.
Team news
Both teams are set to be without key players. Craig Halkett, Craig Gordon, Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are all unavailable for Hearts, while Peter Haring and Gary Mackay-Steven will also likely miss out. Neilson is hoping to welcome back Stephen Kingsley with Lawrence Shankland and Alex Cochrane expected to shake off knocks.
Aberdeen have not been able to call on the services of Callum Roberts and Shayden Morris also missed the semi-final with Rangers. That game saw both Duk and Leighton Clarkson limp off, while Anthony Stewart will be suspended after being sent off. Christian Ramirez is set for a move back to MLS.
Anything else?
It's been five and a half years and 15 matches since the away team won a game between the two sides, the Dons winning 2-1 at the end of the 2016/17 season. Aberdeen have had their struggles on the road with just one win – against Motherwell – outside AB24 since August. In terms of points per game, Hearts have the best home form outside the Old Firm.