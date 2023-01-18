News you can trust since 1817
What channel is Hearts v Aberdeen on? Premiership match info, TV details, kick-off time, team news

Hearts and Aberdeen are set to duke it out in a huge match at the top of the Premiership on Wednesday night at Tynecastle Park.

By Joel Sked
3 minutes ago
Livingston currently split the team with Robbie Neilson’s men in third and the Dons in fifth. The gap between the two currently sits at six points and a win for the home side could be huge in the race for third place and leave Jim Goodwin's side with a mountain to climb.

Match details

Who: Hearts v Aberdeen

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

When: Wednesday, January 18. Kick-off 7.45pm

Referee: Willie Collum

Duk and Toby Sibbick are likely to do battle at Tynecastle Park when Aberdeen travel to face Hearts. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

How to watch

The fixture is available on PPV via Hearts TV. To watch the game in the UK or internationally it will cost £12.99 with build-up from 7.15pm.

Last meeting

Aberdeen jumped ahead of Hearts in the Premiership table with a 2-0 win at Pittodrie on October 16. Days after being thumped in Florence, Robbie Neilson’s men travelled north where they competed well enough for large parts of the match but were undone by a mixture of slick, quick attacking play from the hosts and their own defensive negligence. Duk put the Dons ahead before Vicente Besuijen confirmed the win moments later.

Team news

Both teams are set to be without key players. Craig Halkett, Craig Gordon, Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are all unavailable for Hearts, while Peter Haring and Gary Mackay-Steven will also likely miss out. Neilson is hoping to welcome back Stephen Kingsley with Lawrence Shankland and Alex Cochrane expected to shake off knocks.

Aberdeen have not been able to call on the services of Callum Roberts and Shayden Morris also missed the semi-final with Rangers. That game saw both Duk and Leighton Clarkson limp off, while Anthony Stewart will be suspended after being sent off. Christian Ramirez is set for a move back to MLS.

Anything else?

It's been five and a half years and 15 matches since the away team won a game between the two sides, the Dons winning 2-1 at the end of the 2016/17 season. Aberdeen have had their struggles on the road with just one win – against Motherwell – outside AB24 since August. In terms of points per game, Hearts have the best home form outside the Old Firm.

AberdeenRobbie NeilsonPremiershipLivingston
