Hamilton Accies host Hearts on Friday night in the opening match of the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

The hosts come into the match on a high after a win over Queen of the South to reach the SPFL Trust Trophy final where they will face Raith Rovers. It follows an upturn in league form, seven points from their last three games, and overcoming Premiership opposition in the previous round, defeating Ross County on penalties.

Hearts head to South Lanarkshire having defeated Hibs comprehensively in the previous round, winning 3-0 at Easter Road. Robbie Neilson’s men are sitting third in the Premiership and could be heading for back-to-back third place finishes since the 2002/03 ad 2003/04 campaigns.

Match details

Who: Hamilton Accies v Hearts

What: Scottish Cup fifth round

Where: ZLX Stadium, Hamilton

When: Friday, February 9. Kick-off 7.45pm

Hamilton host Hearts in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Referee: Kevin Clancy

How to watch

The match has been selected for live coverage on BBC Scotland with coverage starting at 7.30pm. The game will also be available on the iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Highlights of the match will be on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm.

Team news

Connor Smith, on loan from Hearts, is unavailable but there could be a first start for new signing Reghan Tumilty.

Hearts are hoping to welcome back Michael Smith and Cammy Devlin following knocks, while Kye Rowles should feature despite a toe injury. The Gorgie outfit will be without the suspended Lawrence Shankland as well as long-term absentees.

Last meeting

You have to go back to the shortened 2019/20 season for the last time these teams met. Both were fighting relegation when Hamilton travelled to Tynecastle Park in February 2020. They took an early two-goal lead through striker Marios Ogboe. Accies soon went down to ten men but Hearts only managed to eke out a point. Jamie Walker scored after the break with Craig Halkett grabbing an 87th-minute equaliser.

Anything else?