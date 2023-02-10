The hosts come into the match on a high after a win over Queen of the South to reach the SPFL Trust Trophy final where they will face Raith Rovers. It follows an upturn in league form, seven points from their last three games, and overcoming Premiership opposition in the previous round, defeating Ross County on penalties.
Hearts head to South Lanarkshire having defeated Hibs comprehensively in the previous round, winning 3-0 at Easter Road. Robbie Neilson’s men are sitting third in the Premiership and could be heading for back-to-back third place finishes since the 2002/03 ad 2003/04 campaigns.
Match details
Who: Hamilton Accies v Hearts
What: Scottish Cup fifth round
Where: ZLX Stadium, Hamilton
When: Friday, February 9. Kick-off 7.45pm
Referee: Kevin Clancy
How to watch
The match has been selected for live coverage on BBC Scotland with coverage starting at 7.30pm. The game will also be available on the iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Highlights of the match will be on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm.
Team news
Connor Smith, on loan from Hearts, is unavailable but there could be a first start for new signing Reghan Tumilty.
Hearts are hoping to welcome back Michael Smith and Cammy Devlin following knocks, while Kye Rowles should feature despite a toe injury. The Gorgie outfit will be without the suspended Lawrence Shankland as well as long-term absentees.
Last meeting
You have to go back to the shortened 2019/20 season for the last time these teams met. Both were fighting relegation when Hamilton travelled to Tynecastle Park in February 2020. They took an early two-goal lead through striker Marios Ogboe. Accies soon went down to ten men but Hearts only managed to eke out a point. Jamie Walker scored after the break with Craig Halkett grabbing an 87th-minute equaliser.
Anything else?
Accies are managed by former Hibs player and ex-Hearts coach John Rankin. The midfielder had taken the club’s Under-18 and reserve sides before making the move to Hamilton to become Stuart Taylor’s assistant. He took the position of manager during the summer and appears to have come through a really trying period with some help from Robbie Neilson.