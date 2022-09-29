'What a debut' - Hearts captain's praise for Hibs star Ryan Porteous and David Marshall lowdown chat

The Hibs centre-back played a starring role on his national team debut as Steve Clarke’s men secured the point they required to win their Nations League group with a valiant draw against Ukraine in Poland.

Porteous was thrust into a high-pressure situation, partnering Jack Hendry, due to injuries to Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna.

The 23-year-old, who has been in the headlines this season, produced a brilliant challenge late on to help keep a clean sheet.

Gordon, who thwarted Porteous with a stunning save when the pair met in the Edinburgh derby Scottish Cup semi-final last season, described his Scotland colleague as “brilliant… what a debut”.

“He was really composed on the ball, he threw his body in when he had to, he made some good blocks, even when they were ultimately offside at times,” the Hearts captain said.

“Ryan still got back to help me out, and I thought he was excellent. We’ve all known he’s a good player and he’s been coming through with the squad for a while.

“I spoke to David Marshall about him a few months ago, and he was loving playing behind him. Marsh said he was an excellent player and he expected big things of him.

Ryan Porteous made his Scotland debut in the 0-0 draw with Ukraine. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

“I think Ryan showed why against Ukraine. Not only was he a great defender, but he was good on the ball for us.