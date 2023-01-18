'We will try' - Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin expresses striker signing hopes and discusses Christian Ramirez exit

Aberdeen will look to delve into the transfer market to replace outgoing striker Christian Ramirez who is set for a return to MLS.

The American international is on the verge of joining Columbus Crew ahead of the start of the new season in the US having become a bit-part player at Pittodrie under Jim Goodwin. His departure will leave the team with Bojan Miovski, Duk and Marley Watkin with the latter two often playing in wider or deeper roles.

Ramirez, who was linked with Hearts in the summer window, came off the bench in the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Rangers on Sunday but it will likely be his last involvement in a Dons shirt.

“We will try to strengthen as best we can between now and the window closing,” Goodwin said ahead of the team's Premiership encounter with Hearts at Tynecastle Park. “We have done some really good business already with [Graeme] Shinnie and [Patrik] Myslovic.”

Last season Ramirez emerged as a key figure under Stephen Glass and hit 15 goals last season. However, he didn’t score after February and only started one of the last five games. Goodwin was full of praise for the 31-year-old, describing him as a top professional” this campaign, but admitted the player didn’t want to let the opportunity “to be closer to home" ad play regularly “slip by”.

“Christian has been brilliant since I came to the club,” he said. “He has worked hard in training and when we needed him in games he went out and did his best. He leaves with everyone’s best wishes.”

