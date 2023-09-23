'Very cheap' - Steven Naismith bemoans Hearts' ongoing issues after St Mirren defeat

It was the cheapness of how Hearts threw away the points in Paisley that particularly irked Tynecastle manager Steven Naismith after defeat against a St Mirren side who continue to compound expectations.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith speaks to his players during the 1-0 defeat at St Mirren. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

It has been a staccato start to the campaign for Hearts with five defeats in their last six games across all competitions. They were not without chances against a St Mirren side whose start to the campaign is in sharp contrast to Hearts but there was lack of conviction and assertiveness about Naismith’s side, much to his inevitable irritation.

Australian internationalist Ryan Strain showed a deftness of thought to capitalise on the defensive malaise that afflicted Hearts as an innocuous ball from Scott Tanser was played across the six-yard box with goalkeeper Zander Clark and defender Frankie Kent both appearing content to leave it to one another.

“We give up a very cheap goal and then we have three good chances which we have to score,” said the former Scotland internationalist. “That is ultimately what defined the game. St Mirren scoring so early allows them to pick their moments – when to press and when to counter-attack.

“The game played out very much how we expected it to. It was just both boxes. We gave ourself an uphill challenge losing an early goal and then we weren’t clinical enough in the final third, which has cost us.

“I don’t think the quality was great today, it was a very bitty game. Both teams gave up possession cheaply at times and it was a slow, low-level game. That doesn’t suit the way we want to play. We have to inject that into the game. Whether that be taking a free-kick quickly or not giving away cheap fouls to let the opposition dictate the tempo of the game.”

The away form remains a source of genuine concern for Hearts with their travel sickness undermining any efforts for momentum.

“It’s something which has been there for a while,” he lamented. “We have shown in home games, like Aberdeen last week, the game was tentative for the first 10 minutes and then we were comfortable. We started to dictate the tempo and got a good goal. We need to do that consistently in every game.”

Steven Robinson was, of course, left purring by the result which protects his side’s unbeaten start to the season. They are just two points behind Celtic at the summit of the table with everything they touch at the minute coming up roses.

If supporters are eagerly anticipating their midweek Viaplay League Cup tie against Hibs at Easter Road as the tantalising prospect of silverware plays at the edges of their minds, Robinson was keen to keep his feet on the ground.

“My job is to live in the real world,” he said. “We have started well, that is all it is. It is a good start and we now go to Easter Road with an opportunity to get to the semi-final but nobody here will get too carried away. This is a group of boys who love working hard and winning games together which gives you half a chance but there are still things that we can improve on.

