Two Scottish Premiership managers receive misconduct charges from the SFA

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson and Dundee boss James McPake have both received misconduct charges from the Scottish Football Association.

By Angus Wright
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 8:06 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 8:07 pm
Robbie Neilson, right, with Dundee manager James McPake during a Scottish Championship encounter last season. Picture: SNS
The pair, whose teams meet at Tynecastle on Saturday, were both sent off at the weekend.

Neilson has been offered a one-match ban but there is no fixed suspension for McPake. Hearing dates have been pencilled in for November 4.

Neilson was shown a yellow card at Ibrox on Saturday immediately after calling for Juninho Bacuna to be sent off following the Rangers midfielder's appeared to put his hand on the throat of Stephen Kingsley after a clash at the touch-line.

He appeared to clap and put his thumbs up towards referee Don Robertson and was instantly shown another yellow and sent off.

McPake was shown a straight red card towards the end of his team's 2-1 victory over Aberdeen after appearing to throw the ball back into his dugout when Dons left-back Jack MacKenzie was looking to take a quick throw-in.

