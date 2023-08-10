All Sections
'Too safe' - Where Hearts got it wrong in Rosenborg first half as Lawrence Shankland header keeps tie alive

Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy is happy his side will take to the pitch at Tynecastle next week with their European hopes still alive following a 2-1 defeat by Rosenborg in Norway.
By Oliver Anderson
Published 10th Aug 2023, 22:46 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 22:46 BST
 Comment
Lawrence Shankland struck against Rosenborg to give Hearts a lifeline in their UEFA Conference League qualifier. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)Lawrence Shankland struck against Rosenborg to give Hearts a lifeline in their UEFA Conference League qualifier. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Lawrence Shankland struck against Rosenborg to give Hearts a lifeline in their UEFA Conference League qualifier. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

It was a tough first half for Hearts in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third round qualifier at the Lerkendal Stadion as Emil Frederiksen put the home side ahead in the 14th minute before Jayden Nelson made it 2-0 in added time.

The Jambos asserted themselves after the break and pulled a goal back in the 78th minute through skipper Lawrence Shankland on his 28th birthday to give the Edinburgh side better prospects of recovering the tie in the second leg next Thursday in Gorgie.

McAvoy told Hearts TV: “We are obviously disappointed to lose the game 2-1 but the tie is alive which is the least that we hoped that we could do. We made a few mistakes in the first half but that is about us encouraging players to be brave on the ball, we’ve done that so we accept that responsibility as a coaching team.

“We had a lot of possession in the first half but we’re probably a wee bit too safe, if I’m honest.

“We changed that a wee bit in a second half and you could see that we get more impetus, more forward, penetrating passes and I thought that the least we deserved was the goal which we are delighted with and obviously not losing again because their strength is in transition, they are very good at it.

“But it’s all to play for in front of a capacity crowd at Tynecastle so we believe we can go there and hopefully get the job done.”

