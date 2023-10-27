Toby Sibbick's mum holds key to Hearts defender's international dream - but it's complicated

How could you forget the rangy David Obua from Kampala, who spent four seasons with the Jambos between 2008 and 2012 and has one thing to share with current Hearts man Toby Sibbick, in that they’ve both scored memorable goals for the Jambos at Easter Road in derby victories over Hibs.

The duo could soon have more in common, though. The 24-year-old Sibbick qualifies to play for Uganda through his mother and is keen to represent The Cranes on the international stage. Sibbick and the Ugandan football authorities have been in touch – but the situation is complicated. Sibbick’s mother Doreen holds the key but it would require her to take a month off work and go through an arduous bureaucratic process in the east African country. The current Uganda manager, Morley Beyekwaso, and his predecessor Milutin Sredojević have made their interest known. They narrowly missed out on next year’s Africa Cup of Nations to Tanzania but Sibbick harbours ambitions of playing at a major international tournament.

“It’s come up a couple of times with the previous manager and the new one, but it is a long process because my mum has got to prove that she was born in Uganda and get all the documents sent,” Sibbick explained. “She would have to send her passport off and stuff like that. There have been some talks, not so much in the last few months, but it is a long process to show that you qualify for that nationality.

Hearts defender Toby Sibbick qualifies to play for Uganda.

"My mum has to go back and she will have to get her birth certificate and things like that sent off. She has got a UK passport now so she will have to get a Ugandan passport while she’s there, wait for it, and then send it off. Then we can prove that she was born in Uganda and that I am as well. When I’ve been speaking to them, they know that I’ve got Ugandan in me. They’ve asked if my mum has a Ugandan passport, which she hasn’t. They can’t call me up until that’s sorted."

Sibbick’s mother works and taking the time off to do all the paperwork would be an laborious process. “I’m not too sure how long it would have to be,” Sibbick continued. “My sister [Halida] went a couple of years ago during Covid and she had to get a passport as well, but I think it only took a couple of weeks and then she could come back. I think my mum would have to go for about a month or so to get it all sorted.”

Both parents are in support of Sibbick’s desire to play for Uganda. “There are conversations that we have had and she says if I want to go for it, she will fully support me and it’s the same with my dad as well,” he said. “If it does happen then it would be really good.”

Born in Isleworth, Greater London, England are the only other nation Sibbick could represent but Uganda is understandably the one on his radar. “I have been [to Uganda] a couple of times,” he explained. “The last time I went I was about 10-years-old so I haven’t been for a while. I definitely want to go back but it is tough because my mum works, so it’s hard to go back with her.

David Obua is the only Ugandan to have played for Hearts in the past.

“There have been a few managers, it changes quite a lot! Before it was Jonathan McKinstry, and then before that there was a Serbian guy. We’ve had conversations and his contacts have been in touch as well. It’s been quite demanding but we just have to wait and see.”

In the more immediate future, Sibbick and his Hearts team-mates have to deal with a trip to Ibrox on Sunday to face Rangers on league duty. It is the first instalment of a Glasgow double-header with the Gers, with the two set to meet at Hampden seven days later in the Viaplay Cup semi-finals. The Jambos are smarting from last weekend’s 4-1 defeat by Celtic and are eager to put things right.

"We analysed the Celtic game and although the scoreline was a bad reflection of the game, there are some parts where we need to believe in ourselves to play more,” said Sibbick. “We watched some clips and that’s what we want to do against Rangers. We want to go there with intent to play.

“We want to be controlled on the ball first of all. But if the opportunity is there to play it forward then we have to do it. That’s what we have been working on in training – trying to shift the ball quickly and then go forward and hurt them. We have been watching their clips and looking at areas where we can hurt them. Hopefully we can put that into practice on Sunday.”

Sibbick made his Hearts debut against Rangers in 2020 - and won 2-1.