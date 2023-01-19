Toby Sibbick cramp excuse is 'worst I've ever heard', reveals Hearts team-mate

Some of the players were possibly still in the showers when Stephen Kingsley emerged to speak to the media on Wednesday night.

Back in action after a concussion on Christmas Eve, he saw out the final 15 minutes of the 5-0 victory over Aberdeen. But focus soon shifted to this weekend’s return to Scottish Cup duty and the mouth-watering derby at Easter Road.

“This is one of the biggest games of our season, if not the biggest, and we are all buzzing and hoping to play on Sunday.

“We go into any game preparing right and trying to get the win and with this one being against Hibs that helps with that. I think we are fully focused on trying to better what we did last year.”

Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley came off the bench in the 5-0 win over Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Last term, there was another capital head to head in the most prestigious of the nation’s knock-out tournaments. That time was at the semi-final stage and it was a Kingsley goal that gave Hearts a place in the final, where they came up just short.

It was a shot in the arm back then and it lifted spirits on Wednesday night as well.

“They showed it on the screens before the game against Aberdeen and that was nice, it gave me a wee confidence boost. Hopefully, I can get another one on Sunday, if I play. That would be brilliant but, to be honest, if we get the win it doesn't really bother me who scores. Although I am overdue a goal! I'm just hopeful we turn up, play well, and get through to the next round. That is the most important thing.”

Getting himself back in a position to influence proceedings will be tough. The arrival of James Hill, the ever-improving form of Toby Sibbick, and the return of Kye Rowles from injury and World Cup business means that even with Craig Halkett sidelined again, there is competition for places in that Hearts backline.

Kingsley was a standard pick until that head knock against Dundee United on December 24 which left him spectating on match days. But some fresh footwear left Sibbick struggling midweek and offered the 28-year-old left footer a way back in as Hearts stretched their advantage in third spot to nine points.

“I’ve never had the pleasure of coming on in a game where we are already 5-0 up so that was very enjoyable and it was just nice to be back out there with the boys.

“Toby has new boots and, apparently, he cramps up a bit when he wears new boots, which is the worst excuse I’ve ever heard. But it doesn't bother me because I got on. I’m hoping I will be involved again on Sunday, as everyone is.”

Kingsley has found watching any game from the sidelines a struggle. But he understands the need for concussion protocols.

“My symptoms have been sporadic but you need to listen to your body. We all know it is, potentially, a big injury.