Toby Sibbick claims rejected by Hearts as Blackpool told defender is not for sale

Hearts have rejected claims that they have received a new and improved bid for defender Toby Sibbick after informing Blackpool that the derby goalscorer is not for sale.

The latest suggestion is that the Championship side, who had an initial inquiry repelled earlier this week, had upped the ante with an improved offer of £800,000, plus add-ons, which could round up to a seven-figure sum, but the club say there has been no further contact.

The 23-year-old had taken time to settle in during his second period at the capital club but has grown in stature this term as he stepped into the breach following injuries to manager Robbie Neilson’s first choice backline.

Earning plaudits for his European and domestic displays, the former Barnsley prospect has come through some tough times and won over the sceptical Hearts support.

Hearts have no intention of selling defender Toby Sibbick in the January transfer window. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Having taken the time to guide Sibbick through the early tumult, Hearts are reaping the reward with performances like Sunday’s at Easter Road. Solid in defence, he wrapped things up with a breakaway goal that spoke to his unwillingness to simply settle, his burgeoning self-belief and composure. That goal made it 3-0 and helped Hearts progress to the final 16 of the Scottish Cup at the expense of their derby rivals.

While a seven-figure sum may be tempting, Hearts are intent on strengthening their squad rather than weakening it and while that cash would help finance a replacement, they know that there is no guarantee that they will find one with Sibbick’s attributes or mental resilience and having put in the ground work to get him to his current level, they see greater value in holding on to the right-sided defender, who they signed on a permanent deal last January, especially while Craig Halkett is sidelined.

Still in the hunt for silverware and the third place league finish that would allow them to reprise this season’s European adventure, and show they have learned from the experience, the desire is to hold onto the players who have shown they are willing and able to improve and who are expected to rise in value. Sibbick, with a contract until the summer of 2025, falls into that category.

"The whole process is about building a team, there's no point in bringing people in the summer and then six months later flipping them for money we don't believe the value is there," explained Hearts boss Neilson. “We're building a team around key players and Toby is one of those key players.

“First and foremost, he’s a very, very important player to us. So he'll stay here and I hope that stays until at least the end of the season because we need him.”