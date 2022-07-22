The Scottish Premiership managers most and least likely to depart role first revealed

On average five managers move on during the season, whether that be due to a resignation, being sacked, mutual consent or moving to another club.

Each new season there is a morbid fascination as to who the identity of the first manager to leave their post, or simply be sacked.

Since the 2013/14 campaign, the first boss to depart has been: Pat Fenlon, Derek Adams, Ian Baraclough, Robbie Neilson, Ian Cathro, Kenny Miller, Craig Levein, Gary Holt and Steven Gerrard.

With a little over a week until the start of the 2022/23 Premiership season, Scottish bookmaker McBookie has released the odds on the ‘first maanger to leave post’ market and already there has been some movement across the first 24 hours or so.

When first released on Thursday, prior to Motherwell’s Europa Conference League second round qualifying tie with Sligo Rovers, Graham Alexander was 8/1 to be the first to depart. Following the Steelmen’s 1-0 loss the former Scotland international moved to 7/2 second favourite behind St Johnstone’s Callum Davidson (13/8).

The Saints boss will be required to get off to a strong start in the league following last season’s play-off victory to avoid relegation and a poor display in the Premier Sports Cup.

Across the last 24 hours Hibs boss Lee Johnson’s odds have lengthened – from 4/1 to 6/1 – despite the Easter Road side’s League Cup exit.

Callum Davidson and Ange Postecoglou had contrasting seasons last campaign. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Unsurprisingly, the three managers who led their team to a top three finish are the most secure according to the bookmaker.

Robbie Neilson is 25/1, along with Ange Postecoglou and Giovanni Van Bronckhorst.

Neilson led Hearts to third-place and the Scottish Cup final, earning them a European group stage place, either in the Europa League or Conference League. Postecoglou transformed Celtic as they won the league and Van Bronckhorst took Rangers all the way to the Europa League final.

The Premiership first manager to leave post odds:

Callum Davidson – 13/8

Graham Alexander – 7/2

Lee Johnson – 6/1

Stephen Robinson – 7/1

David Martindale – 9/1

Derek McInnes – 16/1

Malky Mackay – 16/1

Jack Ross – 20/1

Jim Goodwin – 20/1

Ange Postecoglou – 25/1

Giovanni van Bronckhorst – 25/1