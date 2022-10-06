The Hearts-Fiorentina connection - no-nonsense defender, Salvatori homage and Robbie Neilson’s memories

Stefano Salvatori celebrates a goal for Hearts in 1997.

Pasquale Bruno spent a season with La Viola in the 1990s. Only a spell at Lecce separated the no-nonsense defender’s time in Florence and a move to Gorgie to sign for Hearts.

He, however, is not the only Hearts and Fiorentina connection. The popular Stefano Salvatori also played for both clubs.

The Italian midfielder, who passed away in 2017, had two spells in Florence ahead of a move to Gorgie where he helped the club win the Scottish Cup in 1998.

Still revered in EH11, this double header with the Serie A side presents another opportunity to pay homage to Salvatori. His image will grace t-shirts and flags when Hearts head to Florence next week.

Manager Robbie Neilson was a youngster in the club’s academy when the Italian duo were first-team stars.

“I trained with both of them when I was a young player and they were both very defensive minded, very strong, very aggressive and organised, similar to what the Italian football culture was at that time.